83 women and 1 man arrested for vice-related activities in month-long police operation

SINGAPORE - Police have nabbed 83 women and a man for suspected involvement in vice-related activities after a month-long operation.

They were rounded up at condominiums, hotels and residential units in areas, including Jurong East, Orchard Road, Tanjong Pagar and Woodlands.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 54, were arrested in raids that took place from March for vice-related offences under the Women's Charter. Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement on Friday (April 9), police said that all property owners are responsible for ensuring that such illegal activities do not take place in their units. They should exercise vigilance and look out for suspicious or dubious tenants.

This can be done by personally inspecting the prospective tenant's documents of identity or having a face-to-face interview with the tenant.

Those who live off earnings from prostitutes could face a mandatory jail term of up to seven years and a $100,000 fine.

Property owners who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice-related activities face a jail term of up to five years, fines of up to $100,000, or both, if convicted under the Women's Charter.