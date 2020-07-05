82-year-old Singaporean woman among eight new unlinked community Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - An 82-year-old Singaporean woman is among eight new unlinked community cases that were announced on Saturday (July 4).

She was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday after showing symptoms on July 1.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 185 new coronavirus cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,664.

Of the new cases, 175 are foreign workers living in dormitories.

MOH also said that a 11-year-old permanent resident (PR) who had returned from India on June 21 later tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

He was placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival and had been ferried in a dedicated transport to an SHN facility to start his 14-day isolation. He is asymptomatic and had been tested while serving SHN, said MOH.

He is a family member of another imported case, a 35-year-old female permanent resident, which was reported on Friday.

The remaining community cases comprise three Singaporeans, three work pass holders and two work permit holders.

Of the nine community cases, one had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and had been quarantined earlier. He is asymptomatic and was tested during quarantine.

Of the eight unlinked community cases, three were proactively swabbed as they work in essential services, even though two were asymptomatic.

Another case was detected as part of the ministry's proactive screening of individuals deployed to frontline Covid-19 operations.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining four unlinked cases.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has increased from six cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has also increased from the daily average of three cases two weeks ago to the daily average of five in the past week.

With 348 cases discharged on Saturday, 40,105 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 204 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 4,317 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.