82-year-old man dies after fight in Serangoon; 58-year-old man who punched him arrested

SINGAPORE - An elderly man was pronounced dead in hospital after a fight with another man at a Serangoon coffee shop.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of affray on Friday (Nov 2) at 5.09pm in 237 Serangoon Avenue 3.

A 58-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case, the police added.

ST understands that the younger man had punched the elderly man in the chest during the quarrel.

Police said that the 82-year-old was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Shin Min Daily News reported that passers-by had tried to revive the elderly man. He got into a dispute with the younger man at the coffee shop located on the ground level of the Serangoon Housing Board block.

The cause of the dispute is not known. Police investigations are ongoing.