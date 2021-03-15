82 ill in food poisoning outbreak; Chilli Api suspended

A food poisoning outbreak has affected 82 people, 14 of whom are now in hospital.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the 82 people reported gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food prepared by Chilli Api Catering between March 10 and 12.

The catering company in Bedok North Street 5, Shimei East Kitchen, has been suspended by the SFA until further notice, they said in a statement last night.

The 14 who are in hospital are currently in a stable condition, MOH and SFA said.

All food handlers who were working in the premises will now have to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they may resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before resuming work.

The licensee is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," said the statement.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to instead report details to SFA via the online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback