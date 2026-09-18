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82 arrested, over $46,700 worth of drugs seized in CNB raids

A suspected drug offender arrested during a five-day islandwide operation from Sept 14 to 18.

SINGAPORE – The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 82 suspected drug offenders and seized drugs estimated to be worth over $46,700 in a five-day islandwide operation.

The anti-drug raids took place from Sept 14 to 18 and covered a reas such as Ang Mo Kio, Macpherson, Geylang and Lavender, CNB said in a statement on Sept 18.

The drugs included about 1,151g of cannabis; 146g of methamphetamine, also known as ice; 45g of heroin; 9g of ketamine; four Ecstasy tablets; and two LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps .

According to CNB, the heroin, Ice and cannabis confiscated could potentially feed the addiction of 270 abusers for a week.

Among those arrested are three foreigners suspected of committing drug offences.

One of them, a 40-year-old man , was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences on Sept 15 near Lorong 12 Geylang .

Follow-up investigations led CNB officers to a hotel along Sims Avenue, where they then arrested a 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman .

Officers found a round 185g of cannabis, a small amount of Ice and Ecstasy , as well as several drug paraphernalia in the 43-year-old man’s hotel room.

They also searched the woman’s room on the same floor, where they found 15g of Ice and several drug paraphernalia.

The following day, CNB arrested another 13 men for suspected drug offences at a private residential building at Lorong 22 Geylang .

Eleven men – three Singaporeans and eight foreigners, aged between 20 and 53 – were arrested from eight rooms in the building.

Two others, foreigners aged 26 and 31, were arrested on the ground floor.

About 12g of Ice and several drug paraphernalia were seized from the premises. Preliminary investigations found that all 13 men were suspected to have consumed controlled drugs.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

CNB “will actively pursue those who abuse or traffic drugs, and offenders will be dealt with firmly under the law”, said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lim Sze Yuk .

“Business owners and operators who knowingly allow or facilitate drug activities on their premises should be under no illusion – CNB will investigate and take firm enforcement action against all persons involved, ” he added.