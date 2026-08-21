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Drugs, including heroin, Ice and cannabis, recovered during an anti-drug operation at a residential unit near Punggol Field on Aug 17.

SINGAPORE – A total of 81 drug offenders were arrested in a four-day anti-drug operation covering several areas across the country .

A total of 529g of Ice, 375g of heroin, 27g of cannabis, 10g of ketamine, 10g of Ecstasy and 11 Erimin-5 tablets was seized during the operation from Aug 17 to 21 , said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on Aug 21.

The amount of illicit drugs seized – estimated to be worth more than $105,000 – could feed the addiction of 484 abusers for a week , said CNB .

Among those arrested in the operation were four men and two women who were nabbed on Aug 17 .

At about noon that day, CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old man in a residential block near Punggol Field for suspected drug trafficking offences. He was taken to his hideout in the same block.

Officers entered the unit by force, as occupants refused to open the door. At the same time, officers spotted objects being thrown out of the unit’s window, which were later found to be drug paraphernalia.

Three men, aged 40, 46 and 26, and a woman, aged 36 , were arrested. A search of the unit found 439g of Ice, 300g of heroin, 22g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine, 10g of Ecstasy and one Erimin-5 tablet . The 26-year-old man was taken to his car, where a small amount of Ice was also found.

Weapons recovered during an anti-drug operation at a residential unit near Punggol Field on Aug 17. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

Later in the day, a 40-year-old woman returned to the unit and was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Various weapons were also found in the unit, including a dagger, knuckledusters, katanas and knives , which were seized and handed over to the police. Police investigations are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine , he or she may face the death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.