8,000 needy families in South West District get festive gift packs

SINGAPORE – Eight thousand vulnerable households in the South West District will receive gift packs worth about $100 each between December and February.

This is part of Festive Cheers @ South West, an annual programme to spread joy to needy families in the community during the holiday season.

The gift packs were sponsored by partners such as Koh Kock Leong Enterprise, Procter & Gamble Singapore and Metta Welfare Association. Items include rice, bee hoon, powdered drinks, vitamins and personal hygiene products such as toothbrush, shampoo and conditioner.

The first 300 packs were distributed to families staying in rental flats on Friday by Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling and Trade and Industry Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (third from right, back row) and Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling (in pink) distributing gift packs to residents.

Mr Gan said it is heartening to see the community coming together to support vulnerable residents.

“This year’s Festive Cheers @ South West provides more support for these families to defray some of their household expenses. We hope that more partners will be inspired to step forward and do their part towards building a more caring and inclusive nation,” he added.

About 50 volunteers from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), including staff and clients, were involved in the packing and distribution of the packs for the first time.

Mr Ambrose Chi, training officer at Minds Jurong Training & Development Centre, said: “It is especially meaningful that our clients are given the opportunity to volunteer and contribute to society. Seeing the happy faces on the people we helped makes us smile.”

Ms Low said this year’s programme has been made extra special with the help and involvement of volunteers from Minds.

“They inspire us with their determination to make the world a better place despite their difficulties. This exemplary model of volunteerism epitomises the caring and inclusive spirit that is shaping our South West community,” she added.

Housewife Zainah Muhamad, 61, said the groceries in the gift pack will last her and her 63-year-old husband, a forklift driver, for about a month. “I usually spend about $100 on household items and I am happy I don’t have to buy them (this time round).”