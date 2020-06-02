80-year-old S'porean woman is among 4 Covid-19 cases in the community; 3 new clusters identified at dorms

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old Singaporean woman is among four new Covid-19 cases in the community announced on Tuesday (June 2).

She is a family member of a previously confirmed case, and had already been placed in quarantine earlier. She was confirmed to have the virus on Monday after she had onset of symptoms on May 17.

The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 544 new coronavirus cases in Singapore on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases here to 35,836. Of the new cases, 540 are foreign workers living in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

The remaining four cases comprise three work pass holders.

One of them is a 33-year-old Indian national who was found to have the virus as a result of proactive screening of migrant workers working in essential services. He was asymptomatic and tested positive on Monday.

The other two are both contacts of previously announced cases - one is a 47-year-old Indian national and the other is a 41-year-old Chinese national.

Three new clusters were confirmed on Tuesday. All are dormitories, located at 6 Tuas View Square, 65 & 67 Tuas View Walk 2 and 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

Separately, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said in a virtual interview on Tuesday that 35,000 pre-school and early intervention staff have tested negative for Covid-19 infection, while 14 have tested positive.

The daily average for new community cases has decreased to four in the past week from seven the week before, said MOH. Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

MOH also said 709 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 23,166.

Currently, 331 confirmed cases are still in hospital, with six in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,306 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 24 deaths from Covid-19 complications. Another nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.