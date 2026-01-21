About 80 people evacuated after fire at Boat Quay eatery

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SINGAPORE – About 80 people were evacuated as a precaution after a fire broke out at a Boat Quay eatery late at night on Jan 20.

The cause of the fire was traced to cooking equipment, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in response to queries.

SCDF added that it was alerted to the fire at 78 Boat Quay at about 11.20pm .

Firefighters used a water jet to put out the blaze.

As a precaution, people in the neighbouring units were evacuated . One person was checked for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to hospital.

