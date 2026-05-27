8-year-old girl among 4 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Yishun

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According to the police, the accident involved a van, a lorry and a motorcycle.

SINGAPORE – Four people, including an eight-year-old girl, were taken to hospital after an accident in Yishun involving three vehicles on May 26 .

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they had been alerted to the accident in Yishun Ring Road at about 3.20pm that day .

The accident involved a van, a lorry and a motorcycle , the police said.

According to the police, a 46-year-old male lorry driver, a 68-year-old female lorry passenger, a 45-year-old male motorcyclist and an eight-year-old female pillion rider were taken to hospital.

All four were conscious when taken to hospital.

SCDF said three of them were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital , and one was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A 24-year-old female van drive r is helping with investigations, said the police.

In photos of the accident published by Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, a motorcycle can be seen crushed under the front wheels of a lorry.

The lorry appears to have mounted the kerb, with the left side of its storage cabin open.

An SCDF ambulance can be seen on the other side of the road, along with several paramedics.

Police investigations are ongoing.