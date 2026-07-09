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8 taken to hospital, including 2 with minor burn injuries, after fire in Tuas dormitory

The fire involved items at the entrance of a dormitory unit on the second floor at 1 Tuas Avenue 8.

SINGAPORE – Eight people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a dormitory in Tuas on July 8, with two sustaining minor burn injuries.

The fire involved items at the entrance of a dormitory unit on the second floor at 1 Tuas Avenue 8, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who was alerted to the fire at 11.40am on July 8.

The SCDF extinguished the fire with a hose reel. It also took eight people to Singapore General Hospital after assessing them for smoke inhalation.

Two of them sustained minor burn injuries, said the SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More people were hurt in fires – from 80 in 2024 to 94 in 2025 – said the SCDF when it released its annual statistics report on Feb 11.