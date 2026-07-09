Straitstimes.com header logo

8 taken to hospital, including 2 with minor burn injuries, after fire in Tuas dormitory

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fire involved items at the entrance of a dormitory unit on the second floor at 1 Tuas Avenue 8.

The fire involved items at the entrance of a dormitory unit on the second floor at 1 Tuas Avenue 8.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Laura Chia

SINGAPORE – Eight people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a dormitory in Tuas on July 8, with two sustaining minor burn injuries.

The fire involved items at the entrance of a dormitory unit on the second floor at 1 Tuas Avenue 8, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who was alerted to the fire at 11.40am on July 8.

The SCDF extinguished the fire with a hose reel. It also took eight people to Singapore General Hospital after assessing them for smoke inhalation.

Two of them sustained minor burn injuries, said the SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More people were hurt in fires – from 80 in 2024 to 94 in 2025 – said the SCDF when it released its annual statistics report on Feb 11.

More on this topic
One taken to hospital, 30 evacuated after fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut industrial building
Warehouse owner and tenant sue each other over fire in 2020, judge awards landlord $814
See more on

Fires

SCDF

Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.