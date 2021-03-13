8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Saturday (March 13), taking Singapore's total to 60,088.

All eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, an IT engineer who works at Deutsche Bank was the sole Covid-19 community case announced.

He developed a runny nose on March 1 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner's on the same day but declined to be tested for Covid-19, said MOH.

The work pass holder, who has been working from home since his arrival from India in January, was given five days of medical leave and advised to return for a test if he did not recover, MOH added.

His infection was subsequently detected on Thursday when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his trip to India.

His test result came back positive for the virus on the same day, and he was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

The IT engineer had previously arrived from India on Jan 16 and served a stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Jan 30.

His test taken on Jan 29 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

The Indian national's serological test result is positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

"Those who are advised by their doctor to be tested for Covid-19 should do so, even if they are showing mild symptoms," MOH added.