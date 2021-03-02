8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Tuesday (March 2), taking Singapore's total to 59,956.

All eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, all of whom were imported.

They comprised one permanent resident, two work pass holders and nine work permit holders.

The permanent resident is a 46-year-old man who had returned from India and experienced the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday.

The two work pass holders had arrived from Myanmar and the Philippines.

Of the nine work permit holders, three are foreign domestic workers.

They had arrived from countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.

There were no new community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With seven Covid-19 cases discharged on Monday, 59,815 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 20 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 69 are still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 114 million people. More than 2.5 million people have died.