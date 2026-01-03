$8 million New Year Toto prize split among 3 winning tickets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The final jackpot was about $7.9 million, with the three winners each getting $2,653,368.

SINGAPORE – Three winning tickets shared the nearly $8 million Toto jackpot on Jan 2, after the previous draw yielded no winners in Group 1.

The winning numbers were 11, 18, 20, 32, 38 and 39, while the additional number was 34.

The prize money initially started out at $5 million for the Jan 2 draw, but increased to $6.8 million, given that there were no winners in the previous draw.

The final jackpot was about $7.9 million, with the three winners each getting $2,653,368.

A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize. In the event that there are no winners, the prize money will snowball to the next draw, up till the fourth one.

Following that, the amount will be shared among the winners in Group 2.

Of the final winning tickets, one was bought via a QuickPick System 7 entry, another via an iToto System 12 ticket, and the third at a Singapore Pools branch in Upper Boon Keng Road.

The iToto ticket comprises 12 numbers , which increases the odds of winning, and is split into 28 shares. A person can buy multiple shares at $33 each . A normal System 12 ticket of 12 numbers costs $924.

Jan 2’s Group 2 had 17 winners, with each taking home about $98,000.

The largest prize purse won in a Toto draw was on Feb 11, 2022, when $19.4 million was split among eight winning tickets.