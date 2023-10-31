8 men to be charged in separate cases of outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE - Eight men aged between 19 and 66 will be charged in court for separate cases of outrage of modesty, the police said on Tuesday.

Two of the eight men were arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of two girls, respectively under the age of 13 and 14, in separate incidents.

On Oct 26, 2022, a police report was lodged a day after a 51-year-old man purportedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground along Kampong Wak Hassan in Sembawang.

He was arrested within 12 hours of the report, and will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age.

In another incident, a 66-year-old man allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl on a public bus along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on July 4.

He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Also to be charged is a man who allegedly molested four women outside a club, and a man who is said to have molested a 17-year-old boy.

A 19-year-old man purportedly molested four different women, aged between 18 and 23, inside and just outside a club in Cecil Street on Oct 24, 2022.

He was arrested at the scene and will be charged with six counts of outrage of modesty.

Separately, a 54-year-old man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old boy in the lift of a Telok Blangah Drive HDB block on Feb 12.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said it will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators, and the community, to prevent and deter cases of outrage of modesty cases.

It also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report the matter to the police immediately, if an outrage of modesty incident is witnessed, or if they are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty.