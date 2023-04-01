8 men arrested in CNB raid; drugs worth $37,000 seized

SINGAPORE – Eight men were arrested on Friday for suspected drug offences and drugs worth $37,000 were seized.

About 65g of methamphetamine or Ice, 83g of ketamine, a packet of Ecstasy tablets weighing about 110g, 24 Ecstasy tablets and 32g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized in an operation conducted by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

The men are aged between 25 and 39, it said on Saturday.

CNB officers, acting on information on Friday, arrested a 39-year-old man in a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

He was hiding in a toilet when they arrived. A total of 1g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the toilet bowl.

Drug paraphernalia were recovered from the ground floor below the toilet window.

In a follow-up operation the same night, officers intercepted a 29-year-old man in a vehicle in the vicinity of Selegie Road and arrested him for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 64g of Ice, 66g of ketamine, a packet of Ecstasy tablets weighing about 110g and 32g of substances which were likely to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle.

Officers also arrested a 25-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences in a nightspot in the vicinity of Prinsep Street. He was escorted to his vehicle and about 17g of ketamine and 24 Ecstasy tablets were recovered.

Five other men aged between 26 and 28 were also arrested on suspicion of drug abuse.

Superintendent Stanley Seah, deputy director of intelligence division, said: “The operations were well-timed and allowed us to swiftly arrest two suspected drug traffickers as well as several drug abusers, most of whom were at nightspots.

“The operation is aimed at preventing drugs from proliferating on our streets and nightspots. As activity resumes after the pandemic, the CNB has also resumed our anti-drug operations at nightspots.”