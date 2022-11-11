8 individuals, organisations lauded at annual cyber-security awards ceremony

SINGAPORE - For the past five years, Mr Hoi Wai Khin has actively volunteered at associations such as the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Personal Data Protection Commission.

As part of his volunteering experience, the 52-year-old – a partner in technology consulting at professional services firm RSM Singapore – has given talks to more than 1,000 people, including students from tertiary institutions, business owners and working professionals.

His talks cover topics such as cyber security, the IT industry and protection against scams.

An IT industry veteran of more than 20 years, Mr Hoi was among eight individuals and organisations recognised for their outstanding contributions to the cyber-security ecosystem in Singapore and the region in 2022 at The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA).

The winners of the fifth edition of TCA – chosen from 26 nominees, including cyber-security professionals and companies – received their prizes at a ceremony on Friday at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event was organised by the Association of Information Security Professional.

Mr Hoi recalled one incident where he felt he had made an impact on someone’s life with his volunteerism.

A client had received an e-mail promising a free carton of beer in exchange for filling out a survey form in an accompanying link.

Mr Hoi’s client – who had attended one of his cyber-security talks – had shared the link with his friends, but later suspected that it was a scam when the survey prompted him for his personal banking details.

The client then asked Mr Hoi to confirm his suspicion before alerting his friends.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, who attended the awards ceremony, said: “This year’s Cybersecurity Awards include a good mix of winners – from individuals to organisations, from students to the most-respected leaders of the profession. This reflects the diversity of our community.

“Each of us deals with different cyber-security challenges in our respective roles. And each of us also recognises it is only through working together as a team – across industry, academia and government – that we can more effectively combat cyber threats.”

She said there is a need for more manpower in the growing industry even as the number of cyber-security professionals has more than doubled from 4,000 in 2016 to about 11,000 today.

Mr Hoi said: “Don’t lose the passion and the love for what you do. I hope that everyone volunteers and contributes back to the ecosystem.”