8 in 10 falsely believe talking about suicide can make a person take his life: SMU study

SINGAPORE - More than half of respondents falsely believe that most suicides happen suddenly without warning, a recent survey by the Singapore Management University (SMU) has found.

Some 56 per cent of them thought this way, slightly higher than the 53 per cent in 2022, when an earlier poll on the same issue was done.

The latest results showed that 31 per cent believe a person dying by suicide was unwilling to seek help, up from 27 per cent in 2022.

Eight in 10 think that when someone does talk about suicide, that person could take his life, according to the study’s findings released on April 18.

This is “the most outstanding prevailing myth about suicide”, said SMU principal lecturer of statistics Rosie Ching, who led 140 undergraduates to conduct the survey on attitudes around suicide.

Done in partnership with Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), the survey found that misconceptions about suicide persist from 2022, when an earlier survey was conducted. From January to March 2023, 5,274 people were polled through face-to-face interviews, telephone calls and Zoom.

The poll comes on the back of a record-high number of suicides reported in 2023 by SOS, with 476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022, the highest since 2000.

Ms Ching said SOS asks callers whether they are thinking of taking their lives. “They don’t beat about the bush. A person will feel release and relief when they are offered opportunities to talk about it, rather than dancing around the topic.”

Eight in 10 respondents believe there is stigma around suicide in Singapore. Ms Ching said there was great pushback among those who were asked to participate in the survey, such as parents and seniors. “Some may have had brushes with suicide in their family and the topic is too painful for them.”

She said the lack of conversations on the topic is due to the fear of making the situation worse, and she herself was afraid of conducting the study for this reason.

Only about one in three of those polled said he or she would do something to help someone who is suicidal. Of the two-thirds who would not try to help, more than 70 per cent cited their fear of making the suicidal person feel worse, their lack of ability to do anything, and lack of knowledge.

Other key findings include the continued stigma around suicide, education levels making no difference in knowledge about suicide, and differing views towards suicide in different age groups.

The older an individual, the more he does not believe suicide can be predicted. More than 70 per cent of survey respondents below the age of 21 believe suicide can be predicted, while only 43 per cent of those in their 80s believe the same.

SOS chief executive Gasper Tan said it is important to be equipped with skills to identify signs of distress through suicide prevention training that agencies like SOS conduct.

For those more removed from suicide, the top reason for their low knowledge levels was the absence of a personal connection to suicide.

But those with immediate family members or relatives who had attempted or died by suicide cited a lack of outreach or education. This group also forms the highest proportion of those who believe that talking about suicide may give someone the idea of taking their lives.