8 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged over speeding offences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Traffic Police have investigated and taken enforcement action against owners of 67 vehicles for speed limiter-related offences since Jan 1.

SINGAPORE – Eight drivers of heavy vehicles will be charged on June 2 over exceeding the speed limits imposed on their vehicles, none of which was fitted with a speed limiter.

Of the eight, six drove a bus, one drove a cement mixer, and another a prime mover.

The drivers, aged between 25 and 51 , committed the offences between April 2025 and February 2026 , said the police on June 1 .

They will be charged under the Road Traffic Act. If found guilty, they can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both . For second and subsequent convictions, the penalties will increase to a maximum fine of $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both . Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The Traffic Police said they “will not tolerate motorists who speed or exceed prescribed speed limits, especially those driving heavy vehicles, given the significant damage and harm such vehicles can cause in accidents”.

“Speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents. When motorists exceed speed limits, they put themselves at risk and significantly increase the likelihood of severe injuries or death to themselves and other road users in the event of an accident,” said the police, reminding motorists to adhere to the road and vehicular speed limits for their safety and that of other road users.

Three of the offences were committed in 2025 , where the drivers exceeded their vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 60kmh :

On April 18, 2025, a 46-year-old man was driving a bus along the PIE towards the ECP at 77kmh.

On Nov 22, 2025, a 25-year-old man was driving a bus along the BKE towards Woodlands at 76kmh.

On Dec 30, 2025, a 40-year-old man was driving a bus along the BKE towards the PIE at 74kmh.

Two cases were committed in January :

On Jan 3, a 43-year-old man was driving a bus along the PIE towards Tuas at a speed of 77kmh, exceeding the vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

On Jan 31, a 51-year-old man was driving a cement mixer along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard at a speed of 55kmh, exceeding the vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 40kmh.

In February, there were three cases :

On Feb 20, a 51-year-old man was driving a bus along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard at a speed of 81kmh, exceeding the vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 60kmh. The same day, a 48-year-old man was driving a prime mover along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard at a speed of 67kmh, exceeding the vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 50kmh.

On Feb 23, a 29-year-old man was driving a bus along the BKE towards the PIE at a speed of 77kmh, exceeding the vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

Enforcement action against heavy vehicles without speed limiters

On Jan 1, the first statutory deadline for the installation of speed limiters for lorries kicked in.

First announced in 2023, the speed limiter regime requires all lorries with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg to be fitted with a speed limiter that caps their speed at 60kmh.

The Jan 1 deadline to install the limiters was for lorries registered before 2018 and with an MLW of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg.

Since then, the traffic police have investigated and taken enforcement action against owners of 67 vehicles for speed limiter-related offences.

These included the failure to ensure that their vehicles were fitted with an approved speed limiter and failure to produce the vehicle for inspection. Such offences carry a fine of up to $1,000 or a jail term of up to three months, or both, for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders may face up to double the fine and jail term, or both.

As at May 1, 7.4 per cent of the lorries due for the next installation deadline of July 1 have yet to install speed limiters, said the police. This deadline applies to lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, with an MLW of between 3,501kg and 5,000kg .

“With less than one month remaining, companies and lorry owners must arrange for the installation of a speed limiter immediately through authorised agents listed at https://www.police.gov.sg/Knowledge-Hub/Traffic/TrafficMatters/Speed-LimiterAuthorised-Agents or face penalties,” said the police.

The police also reminded owners of lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018 with an MLW of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg of the upcoming statutory deadlines for installation, and that non-compliant lorries are legally prohibited from being driven and cannot have their road tax renewed.

Upcoming statutory deadlines for speed limiter installation. GRAPHIC: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Insurers may also require vehicle owners to declare that their vehicles comply with regulatory requirements, said the police, adding that for vehicles found to be non-compliant after their installation deadlines, insurers may review or repudiate insurance claims submitted by the owners of such vehicles, in accordance with policy terms.

“As the installation of speed limiters on lorries is progressively implemented, motorists are encouraged to be patient and gracious when encountering slower-moving vehicles on the roads. Speed limiters play an important role in enhancing road safety, and with the cooperation and understanding of all road users, we can collectively contribute to a safer driving environment for everyone,” said the police.