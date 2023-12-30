8 crew members of Chinese fishing boat missing after collision with Singapore ship on Boxing Day

Pearl Kenzo’s crew are assisting in investigations while the ship remains docked at Shidao Anchorage (pictured). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MARINE TRAFFIC.COM
SINGAPORE – A Singapore-flagged tanker collided with a Chinese fishing boat in China just after midnight on Dec 26, resulting in the China-flagged vessel sinking and its eight crew members reported missing.

The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Dec 30 that it was notified of the collision by the tanker’s company. MPA subsequently contacted the China Maritime Safety Administration.

The tanker, Pearl Kenzo, was en route to Zhoushan in the east of China. It was sailing from Penglai in the north-east.

The collision took place at about 12.08am Singapore time near Chengshan Jiao.

“All crew members on board the tanker are safe,” said MPA, which added that there was no pollution detected in the vicinity.

Search and rescue operations were conducted by the Chinese authorities, with the Pearl Kenzo’s crew assisting in investigations while the ship remains docked at Shidao Anchorage.

Checks by The Straits Times indicate that the Pearl Kenzo is owned by Consort Bunkers, which transports fuel used by other ships.

ST has contacted Consort Bunkers for more information.

