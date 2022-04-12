8 civil servants top list of administrative service promotions

SINGAPORE - Eight senior civil servants topped this year's administrative service promotion list, including Permanent Secretary for Manpower Ng Chee Khern and Economic Development Board chairman Beh Swan Gin.

There were 20 newly appointed administrative service officers, and 80 others who were promoted in a ceremony held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Tuesday (April 12).

The other six senior civil servants who were promoted are:

- Loh Ngai Seng, Permanent Secretary for Transport;

-Mr Gabriel Lim, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry;

- Ms Tan Gee Keow, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth;

- Mr Stanley Loh, Permanent Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment;

- Mr Chng Kai Fong, Second Permanent Secretary for Smart Nation and Digital Government Group; and

- Ms Lim Wan Yong, Second Permanent Secretary for Education.

Congratulating the officers at the ceremony, head of civil service Leo Yip said administrative service officers must demonstrate leadership in three areas.

First, they should exemplify a strong sense of service and purpose as members of the public service.

The Covid-19 crisis has underscored the need for such purpose - to protect lives and livelihoods, to keep people safe, and to work with Singaporeans towards a stronger Singapore beyond the pandemic, he said.

Admin service officers must also bring agencies and teams together to work as one public service, said Mr Leo.

They must continue to exemplify this spirit of "One Public Service", to think broadly and be guided by the interest of the whole of government, even as Singapore emerges from the crisis, he added.

Third, admin service officers must demonstrate leadership in continually renewing and reinventing the service's thinking and work, said Mr Leo.

They must be at the forefront of the effort to look ahead, rethink policy ideas, renew capabilities and refresh approaches to policy implementation, he added.