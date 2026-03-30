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8 cabbies arrested for alleged bribery to avoid punishment over traffic offences along Causeway

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They are being investigated for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Eight taxi drivers are alleged to have given bribes to avoid enforcement action against them for driving in the bus lane along the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.

ST PHOTO: TARYN NG

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SINGAPORE – Eight Singaporean taxi drivers operating under the cross-border taxi scheme have been arrested for alleged bribery to avoid punishment by Malaysian enforcement officers for their traffic offences, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The taxi drivers, aged between 47 and 74, are alleged to have given the bribes to avoid enforcement action against them for driving in the bus lane along the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway, said CPIB.

They were arrested on March 30.

Investigations are ongoing for the arrested individuals for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said CPIB.

It said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

“CPIB will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved in corrupt activities,” it added.

Taxis operating under the cross-border taxi scheme between Singapore and Malaysia are allowed to use only designated pickup and drop-off points after they cross the border – Larkin Sentral Terminal in Johor Bahru for Singapore-registered taxis, and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

Both countries’ transport ministries said in December 2025 that cross-border taxis will be able to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country under new agreements by Singapore and Malaysia aimed at improving travel convenience between the neighbouring nations.

The ministries did not mention when the changes will take effect.

Each country will also gradually increase its quota for licensed taxis from 200 to 500.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.