$7m e-scooter trade-in scheme kicks off

About 1,000 food delivery riders have signed up to trade in their e-scooters for a subsidy to buy other mobility devices.

Yesterday was the first day they could register for the $7 million scheme, co-funded by the Government and food delivery companies, which offers up to $1,000 to those making the switch to e-bicycles or personal mobility aids, and up to $600 for those exchanging their e-scooters for bicycles.

An overnight ban, announced on Nov 5 barring e-scooters from footpaths, effectively left many food delivery riders high and dry until the trade-in scheme was announced.

The majority of the 7,000 e-scooter food delivery riders here are with Grab, which said over 20 per cent of its eligible affected riders have signed up to make the switch.

Foodpanda, which has about 960 e-scooter riders, said a third of its riders have filled in the online form.