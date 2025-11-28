78-year-old woman dies after accident in Jurong; car driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident took place along Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91.

SINGAPORE – An elderly female pedestrian died after an accident involving a car in Jurong on Nov 27 night.

The 47-year-old male drive r was arrested for careless driving causing death following the accident, said the police on Nov 28.

The police were alerted a t 8.25pm on Nov 27 to the accident along Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91.

The 78-year-old woman was taken to the National University Hospital, where she later died.

In now-removed pictures posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on Nov 27 , a woman can be seen lying on the road in the yellow box, with a shopping trolley nearby.

A red sedan is also seen in the yellow box, against direction of the road.

A white van and another car can be seen nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.