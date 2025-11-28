Straitstimes.com header logo

78-year-old woman dies after accident in Jurong; car driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident took place along Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91.

The accident took place along Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Sherlyn Sim

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – An elderly female pedestrian died after an accident involving a car in Jurong on Nov 27 night.

The 47-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death following the accident, said the police on Nov 28.

The police were alerted at 8.25pm on Nov 27 to the accident along Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91.

The 78-year-old woman was taken to the National University Hospital, where she later died.

In now-removed pictures posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on Nov 27, a woman can be seen lying on the road in the yellow box, with a shopping trolley nearby.

A red sedan is also seen in the yellow box, against direction of the road.

A white van and another car can be seen nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.

  • Additional reporting by Calista Wong.

More on this topic
Woman dies after accident near Kallang MRT station; taxi driver arrested
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on SLE
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.