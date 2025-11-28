78-year-old woman dies after accident in Jurong; car driver arrested
SINGAPORE – An elderly female pedestrian died after an accident involving a car in Jurong on Nov 27 night.
The 47-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death following the accident, said the police on Nov 28.
The police were alerted at 8.25pm on Nov 27 to the accident along Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91.
The 78-year-old woman was taken to the National University Hospital, where she later died.
In now-removed pictures posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on Nov 27, a woman can be seen lying on the road in the yellow box, with a shopping trolley nearby.
A red sedan is also seen in the yellow box, against direction of the road.
A white van and another car can be seen nearby.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Additional reporting by Calista Wong.