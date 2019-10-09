78-year-old man falls to his death in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old man fell to his death on Wednesday morning (Oct 9) in an accident in Toa Payoh.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 9.44am at Block 205 Toa Payoh North.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman, who declined to be named, said she was waiting for her child at the pre-school at the foot of the block when it happened.

She said: "I heard a loud bang, then the staff from the pre-school called the police."

Police said they are investigating the case.