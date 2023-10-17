78-year-old gets award from President Tharman for teaching people with disabilities to cycle

SINGAPORE – Mr Malcolm Chen is 78 but has not slowed down. He continues to cycle in places such as Sarawak, Borneo and Langkawi – and often gets children with autism to join in.

His journey began in 2015, when he founded non-profit organisation Ageless Bicyclists to teach children with autism from Grace Orchard School how to cycle and do simple bicycle repairs.

Mr Chen, who began cycling at the age of 67 and is certified as a sports coach, had hopes of helping these children lead healthy lifestyles and equipping them with skills that can help them secure jobs.

At the annual President’s Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards (PVPA) on Tuesday, he was among 11 individuals and organisations lauded for serving the community.

For the first time, two winners – including Mr Chen – were selected in the People of Good (Senior) category.

The other winner was Mr Mark Yuen, 68, who founded an organisation providing free haircutting services to seniors, needy Singaporeans and migrant workers after he retired from wealth management.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was guest of honour at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Istana and organised by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

Mr Tharman urged the audience to go beyond the idea of giving and receiving, and accord beneficiaries dignity.

“No one wants to be just a receiver – at any age. They want to have the dignity of knowing that their life experiences are respected, and they themselves are being empowered, lifting themselves up, imparting something to others.”

He added:“My wife and I and others in the audience who have spent many years working with people in various vulnerable situations, getting to know them, getting to respect them, listening to them – we have become much fuller individuals; our lives are fuller.”

Mr Tharman also pointed to the “beautiful paradox” of giving, noting that studies have shown acts of kindness improve the health and happiness of givers. “We raise each other up,” he said.