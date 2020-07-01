78 more worker dorms cleared of Covid-19, bringing total to 241

Seventy-eight more foreign worker dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cleared dorms to 241.

Of the 78, 72 are factory-converted dormitories and six are temporary quarters at construction sites, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

In addition, three blocks for recovered workers in three purpose-built dormitories (PBDs) have been cleared of the virus, taking the total number of PBDs cleared to 14. A dormitory is said to be cleared when every resident in every block has tested negative for the virus or has fully recovered and been discharged.

As of Sunday, 87,000 workers have recovered or have been tested and declared virus-free and are in cleared premises. They can resume work once their dormitories have taken steps to minimise the risk of new infections as the workers return to work.

These safety measures include the employers having to update the workers' residential address in the MOM database and for workers to do the same via the FWMOMCare mobile app. Workers also have to record their temperatures twice daily and indicate if they have symptoms on this app.

As of Sunday, 176 dormitories and 16 blocks of recovered workers have completed these steps that will allow their residents to resume work, MOM said.

The ministry had said on June 10 that 5,500 migrant workers were allowed to resume work. The forward assurance and support teams - comprising officers from the Singapore Armed Forces, police and MOM - are working closely with dormitory operators, employers and migrant workers to complete all the necessary steps and clear the remaining dormitories.

Employers can refer to the MOM website for the latest list of cleared dormitories, and dormitories to be cleared in the coming weeks.