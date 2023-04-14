77-year-old driver taken to hospital after car crashes into senior citizens’ centre in Sims Drive

SINGAPORE - A 77-year-old man was taken conscious to the hospital on Friday, after the car he was driving crashed into the Kolam Ayer Senior Citizens’ Centre at Block 44 Sims Drive.

In pictures sent to The Straits Times, the front of a grey Audi was seen lodged in the doorway of the centre. It is believed the car crashed into a side door and not the main entrance of the premises.

A broken wooden door is seen on the floor within the centre, directly in front of the car.

A Kolam Ayer Community Club spokesman told ST that the centre was not open at the time of the incident, and that there had been nobody inside.

The police said they were alerted to the accident that involved a car and a stationary motorcycle at about 11.20am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 11.25am and took a person to Raffles Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.