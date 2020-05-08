768 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 21,000

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 768 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday noon (May 8), taking the total count to 21,707.

Among these are 10 Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Friday, the ministry added.

Singapore, which now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia, has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.

While it took the Republic 13 weeks, or about three months, from the first reported case on Jan 23 to cross 10,000 cases on April 22, it took just two weeks for cases to reach 20,000 cases on Wednesday. The recent spike in cases is largely driven by a rise in cases among workers in dormitories, said MOH.

As of Thursday, 18,483 of 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or 5.7 per cent, have tested positive for Covid-19.

This is even as the number of cases among Singaporeans, PRs and pass holders has decreased from a daily average of 14 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

Such unlinked cases have also fallen to an average of four a day in the past week from seven cases two weeks ago.

As of Thursday, 1,706 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Twenty have died from Covid-19 complications and six who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 3.8 million people. Some 270,000 have died.

The United States remains the country to be worst hit, with more than 1.25 million cases and 75,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Friday.