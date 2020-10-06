7.6 million free masks collected in 4th nationwide distribution

Around 7.6 million free reusable antimicrobial masks were collected by residents in Temasek Foundation's second nationwide distribution exercise.

The Temasek initiative was the fourth such exercise nationwide to help protect residents against Covid-19.

Some 3.8 million residents collected free mask kits in the latest two-week exercise held from Sept 21 to Sunday. The collection process was facilitated by volunteers, including from the People's Association and Singapore Airlines, who helped people unfamiliar with the process.

Temasek Foundation distributed 9.3 million masks in its first exercise from June to July. These included 300,000 mask kits that were delivered to migrant workers who could not leave their dormitories.

"Some of the difference in numbers is explained by a different distribution mechanism used to reach migrant workers. In this round, that distribution is ongoing," said a Temasek Foundation spokesman.

The social and charity arm of Singapore investment firm Temasek also disclosed that it received about 214,000 pre-orders for mask kits, with some colours more popular than others. This is four times higher than in the previous round.

The mask distribution exercise has ended and will not be extended, but Temasek Foundation is looking to conduct further distributions in the future, the spokesman added.