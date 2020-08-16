750 families receive free food at annual korban meat distribution drive

SINGAPORE - Some 750 families in need received frozen korban meat and packets of biryani from volunteers on Sunday (August 16) as part of the annual Muslim Converts' Association of Singapore Qurban Drive.

The islandwide initiative was started in 2017 to promote the act of selfless giving in celebration of Hari Raya Haji, or Eid al-Adha.

The festival of sacrifice, which fell on July 31 this year, is marked by Muslims with prayers and the korban ritual, which involves slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat to the poor.

Due to Covid-19, this year's distribution was done in a contactless manner, with the frozen mutton packed into cooler bags and placed at the doors of the beneficiaries, who were informed ahead of the scheduled delivery.

The programme was also scaled down to ensure the safety of those involved. Last year, about 1,100 families benefited from it.

On Sunday, Marine Parade MP and Mayor for South East District Fahmi Aliman helped volunteers with loading the packed korban meat into waiting cars at the association's premises in Onan Road and delivering it to some beneficiaries in his constituency.