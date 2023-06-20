Pedestrian, 75, taken to hospital unconscious after Yishun accident; mini bus driver arrested

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old man was arrested after the mini bus he was driving got into an accident involving a 75-year-old woman in Yishun on Tuesday.

The woman, a pedestrian, was unconscious when taken to hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 2 at about 8.10am.

A resident in the area told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that she was on the way home when she saw a woman lying on the road and bleeding from her head while a stationary white mini bus was nearby.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The driver was subsequently arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.