75 errant motorcyclists issued fines or under probe after sting at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE – More than 70 motorcyclists were caught for various offences such as the lack of a licence plate and insurance coverage, and for displaying improper licence plates during a multi-agency operation on Oct 26.

In a release on Friday, the police said 196 motorcycles were stopped for checks during the operation conducted jointly by the Traffic Police (TP), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) near Woodlands Checkpoint.

The NEA issued 37 summonses to motorcyclists for excessive emissions of hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and noise, while the LTA detected 21 motorcycles with improper licence plates.

Seventeen motorcyclists were under probe by the TP for riding without a valid licence and without insurance coverage.

All vehicles, including foreign-registered vehicles, entering Singapore must comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and stipulated safety and emission requirements, said the police, adding that licence plates on vehicles must conform to requisite specifications and be properly displayed.

According to information on LTA’s One Motoring website, vehicle licence plates must be “prominently displayed” and show the vehicle registration number “clearly”.

The website stated that there should be no other decoration, fittings or markings near the vehicle registration number on the vehicle licence plate as they might make the number hard to see.

There are other rules that motorcyclists must adhere to, such as permitted colours and lettering dimensions of the licence plate and vehicle registration number.

“TP would like to remind all motorcyclists to abide by the traffic rules and practise safe riding as motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be over-represented in the number of road traffic accidents,” said the police.

“We also urge all road users to play their part by adopted good road sense and looking out for one another.”

Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, receive a jail term of six years, and have their vehicle forfeited.

Those convicted of operating a vehicle which produces excessive noise emissions or emits smoke exceeding regulations may be fined up to $2,000 if it is their first offence, and up to $5,000 if they are repeat offenders.

Those convicted of failing to display proper licence plates may be jailed for up to three months and fined $1,000.