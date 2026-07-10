73-year-old taxi driver who lost consciousness while ferrying passengers on ECP dies

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The taxi driver was ferrying two passengers when he passed out.

SINGAPORE – A taxi driver who lost consciousness while driving on the ECP on July 6 has died, the police said in an update on July 10.

The 73-year-old cabby was involved in an accident earlier this week, where he passed out while ferrying passengers from the airport to Lavender.

According to 36-year-old Winnie Lee , who was seated at the back of the ComfortDelGro taxi with her son, the driver had appeared sleepy when the taxi began veering towards the central divider.

Lee said that when she asked the driver to stop the vehicle as she felt it was dangerous for him to continue driving, the driver sounded confused and asked her where he should stop.

That was his last response to Lee, who said the vehicle eventually came to a stop after she opened the door on the right side of the taxi and pushed it against the divider’s barrier to generate more friction.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on July 8 that they were alerted to the incident on the ECP towards MCE at about 12.50pm on July 6.

The taxi driver was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died, the authorities said in an updated statement.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.