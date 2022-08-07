'72km route march the most memorable'

Mr Louis Ng (left), now an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said he did things outside his comfort zone during NS and that made him a better person.
Assistant News Editor
Updated
Published
8 min ago

LOUIS NG, 43

MP for Nee Soon GRC

Q What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I was a corporal, commando fighter in the 1st Commando Battalion from 1997 to 1999.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A There were many fond memories including jumping out of an aeroplane.

But the most memorable one has to be the 72km route march before we got our red berets. It was a very long and tiring march through the night, but we all pushed hard, motivated one another and there was great camaraderie in the air.

The 72km seemed almost impossible when we started off, but we lived and breathed the motto: "Nothing is impossible, miracles take time".

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A It was a tough two years of national service, physically and mentally demanding.

It was also an important two years of serving and protecting our country. It ensures that everyone knows that he has a stake in this country and it is up to us and nobody else, to defend this little red dot we call home.

I learnt a lot during NS, did things outside of my comfort zone and that made me a better person.

NS is an important part of Singapore and I'm glad I had the privilege of serving with a team who made the two years both memorable and fulfilling.

