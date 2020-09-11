71-year-old woman hurt after four-vehicle accident in Clementi

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old woman was hurt after a four-vehicle accident in Clementi on Friday morning (Sept 11).

The woman, the driver of a car involved in the accident, was conscious when she was taken to National University Hospital, the police said.

The accident - which involved a taxi, two cars and a lorry - happened at the junction of Clementi Road and Ulu Pandan Road.

The police were alerted to the accident at 9.11am and are investigating the case.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene, a red Trans-Cab taxi with a dented front left door was seen among the affected vehicles.

Police officers were also on site to direct traffic.