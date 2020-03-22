71-year-old female pedestrian dies in accident in Holland Drive carpark

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an accident in which a 71-year-old woman was killed.

The police said that on Saturday (March 21) at 12.51pm, they were alerted to an accident at a carpark near Block 44 Holland Drive where the 71-year-old female pedestrian was found unconscious and taken to National University Hospital in a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

She died in the hospital and the driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the woman was a tailor for more than a decade at Holland Drive Market and Food Centre.

Her husband, Mr Liu Ai Xiao, 74, told the newspaper that the couple have a son working in Britain who will not be able to attend her funeral because he will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice if he returns to Singapore.

A witness at the market told Lianhe Wanbao the woman was hit by a white van as it reversed into a parking space. Many people rushed over to help her but she was unconscious and her arm was crushed.

The police are still investigating the accident.