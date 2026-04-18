71-year-old bus driver helping with police probe after five-vehicle pile-up in Pasir Ris

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The impact sent the red car reeling backwards, crumpling its bonnet and causing it to collide with a green bus.

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SINGAPORE - A 71- year-old male bus drive r is helping with police investigations after two buses, two cars and a lorry got into an accident in Pasir Ris.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted at 2.30pm to the accident in Pasir Ris Drive 1 , and that it involved t wo buses, two cars and a lorry .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took three people to Changi General Hospital.

A 55-year-old female car driver, a 33-year-old female bus driver, and a 47-year-old male lorry driver were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said .

In dashcam footage posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page, a double-decker SBS Transit bus, believed to be service 39, can be seen crashing into a road divider before hitting a red car on the other side of the road.

The red car, reeling from the impact, slams into an oncoming green bus. In another video, a black car and a lorry are also seen to have been damaged in the chain collision.

SBST, responding to queries, said it is in touch with the three people who were taken to hospital or their family members, and it has offered to help.

The public transport operator added that neither the SBST bus driver nor passengers were among the three.