7,000 homes in South West district to get dishwashing liquid, reusable bags as part of Festive Cheers

SINGAPORE - About 7,000 less well-off homes in the South West district will be given free household items such as dishwashing liquids and airtight storage containers, in a move to promote sustainability and reduce food wastage.

Volunteers will distribute them from this month until March next year, said the South West Community Development Council (CDC) on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The festive pack, worth $25, will comprise items with refillable packaging and they will be packed in reusable bags.

The gifts are a response to feedback from residents, said Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling at an event to launch its annual Festive Cheers @ South West.

They preferred the household items over the food packs they were given on previous occasions as "some of the food items were not consumed before the expiry date as (they) often get other food gifts during the festive season", added Ms Low, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Education.

The South West Eco Festive Pack is sponsored by engineering firm Koh Kock Leong Enterprise.

The event, held at P&G Singapore Innovation Centre near Buona Vista, also saw more than 100 underprivileged children aged seven to 11 receiving presents worth $20 to $30 from P&G staff volunteers.

The children were also shown how to get clean, drinkable water during a water treatment demonstration, using P&G's Purifier of Water packets.

Both initiatives were part of the South West CDC's Festive Cheers @ South West programme, which includes excursions, Christmas and Chinese New Year parties and shopping for school supplies for children.