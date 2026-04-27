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70-year-old man who went missing on April 24 found dead two days later in Marina East

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Mr Foo Gee Guan was last spotted near Block 51 New Upper Changi Road at about 3.20am on April 24.

Police on April 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Foo Gee Guan.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Gabrielle Andres

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SINGAPORE – A 70-year-old man who went missing on April 24 was found motionless in Marina East Drive on April 26, and was later declared dead.

Police on April 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Foo Gee Guan, who was last seen at about 3.20am near Block 51 New Upper Changi Road.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

In a Facebook post on April 25, social service agency Dementia Singapore asked members of the public to keep a lookout for Mr Foo. In an update later, it said he had been found.

Police on April 27 said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death in Marina East Drive at about 10.35am the day before.

The police said: “Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.