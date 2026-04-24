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70-year-old man last seen in Bedok area reported missing

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Mr Foo Gee Guan was last spotted near Block 51 New Upper Changi Road at about 3.20am on April 24.

Mr Foo Gee Guan was last spotted near Block 51 New Upper Changi Road at about 3.20am on April 24.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Fatimah Mujibah

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SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man last seen in the Bedok area in the wee hours of April 24 has been reported missing.

Mr Foo Gee Guan was last spotted in the vicinity of Block 51 New Upper Changi Road at about 3.20am wearing a black T-shirt and black bermuda shorts, said the police.

Anyone with information on Mr Foo’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.