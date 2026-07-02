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70-year-old man dies after falling into waters off Pulau Ubin; no foul play suspected

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The man was standing at the front of a boat when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

The man was standing at the front of a boat when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Sherlyn Sim

  • A 70-year-old man fell into the waters off Pulau Ubin and was found unconscious before dying in hospital.
  • He was a boatman transporting construction supplies to Pulau Ubin on behalf of a contractor when the accident occurred.
  • Investigations show no suspicion of foul play so far.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man died after he reportedly fell into the waters off Pulau Ubin on the afternoon of July 1.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 91 Loyang Way, which is the address of both the Police Coast Guard at Loyang Base and Loyang Marine Fire Post, at about 2pm.

The man was retrieved from the waters and taken unconscious to the hospital, where he died, the authorities said in response to queries on July 2.

According to Chinese media outlet 8world, the man was a boatman and was transporting construction supplies to Pulau Ubin on behalf of a contractor. He had completed unloading the cargo and was standing at the front of a boat when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

The police said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations, but added that investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.