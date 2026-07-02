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70-year-old man dies after falling into waters off Pulau Ubin; no foul play suspected

The man was standing at the front of a boat when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man died after he reportedly fell into the waters off Pulau Ubin on the afternoon of July 1.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 91 Loyang Way, which is the address of both the Police Coast Guard at Loyang Base and Loyang Marine Fire Post, at about 2pm.

The man was retrieved from the waters and taken unconscious to the hospital, where he died, the authorities said in response to queries on July 2.

According to Chinese media outlet 8world, the man was a boatman and was transporting construction supplies to Pulau Ubin on behalf of a contractor. He had completed unloading the cargo and was standing at the front of a boat when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

The police said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations, but added that investigations are ongoing.