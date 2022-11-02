70 ex-offenders given Yellow Ribbon Awards: Former drug user turned life around because of young son

SINGAPORE - When she was only 14, Ms Grace Sim had already dropped out of secondary school, and had also become a casual drug user after friends introduced her to Ecstasy and Erimin-5 tablets.

Barely four years later, she was sentenced to a year in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre for taking drugs, but the seriousness of her situation failed to hit home.

Her drug addiction would see her serving two more stints in prison, but it was only at the age of 25 that she harboured thoughts of changing, after she was dealt the longest sentence she had ever received.

“I was already a single mother when I was 23. I got to take care of my son for only a year before I was arrested again,” she said.

“My jail term this time was five years, and the only thought I had when I went in was to improve myself so I could become a better mother to my son.”

Today, the 34-year-old has been drug-free for nine years and holds a steady job as a customer service team leader at courier company XDel Singapore.

On Wednesday, she was one of 70 former offenders given recognition at the second iteration of the Yellow Ribbon Awards, held at The Star Gallery in Buona Vista.

The awards, given by the Singapore Prison Service and Yellow Ribbon Singapore, are for those who have made achievements and contributions towards championing second chances for inmates and former offenders.

A statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Yellow Ribbon Singapore helps former offenders rebuild their lives and lower the rate of reoffending.

A total of 203 awards were given out at the ceremony, with recipients ranging from former offenders to employers, community partners and volunteers.

Ms Sim received the Advocates of Second Chances Award, and credited her 11-year-old son and her father for how she has changed.

Her son was put in foster care when she was imprisoned, and the thought of improving herself to better provide for him kept her motivated.

Despite having only a Primary School Leaving Examination certificate when she went into prison, Ms Sim left in 2017 with an N-level certificate.