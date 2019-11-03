7 young Singaporeans get top youth award

SINGAPORE - Coming from an underprivileged background, Ms Francesca Phoebe Wah found it tough in school - sometimes, she did not even have the money to buy the stationery needed to complete her homework.

Now, the 27-year-old is not only a master's degree holder in social work and a primary school teacher, but also the founder of Bringing Love to Every Single Soul (Bless), a non-profit organisation which works with families who live in rental flats.

Among other things, the organisation, which she set up in 2014, holds reading programmes to help children with their English, and hosts an online platform for members of the public to purchase gifts, such as stationery and school bags, for those in need.

Ms Wah was recognised for her work with a Singapore Youth Award, the nation's highest accolade for youth, on Sunday (Nov 3).

Established in 1975, the award honours exceptional young people who have not only excelled in their fields of pursuit, but also demonstrated a strong passion to make a difference in the community.

The other six winners of the prestigious award this year are marine biologist Dr Neo Mei Lin, 33; Ms Alecia Neo, 33, founder of inclusive art platform Unseen Art Initiatives; Ms Sujatha Selvakumar, 34, a lawyer who helps vulnerable families access the legal justice system; world-renowned conductor Wong Kah Chun, 33; mental health advocate Cho Ming Xiu, 32; and silat world champion Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin, 22.

The awards were handed out by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in a ceremony at the Istana which was also attended by Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; and Mr Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Ms Wah, whose father is a school bus driver and mother a housewife, said in her acceptance speech that she got to where she is today thanks to the support of family and friends, as well as financial aid from the Government to fund her education.

She hopes more young people will also find time in their lives to serve the community.

She said: "Imagine if you have $84,600 in your bank account, I'm sure you would want it to appreciate. Similarly, each of us has 84,600 seconds a day, so if you want that value to appreciate, you have to invest time to lift others up.'

In congratulating the recipients, Mr Heng said he is "confident" in Singapore's future because they, like many young Singaporeans, "have the right values and drive to learn and explore, to excel and achieve, and to care and serve".

He also provided updates about the SG Youth Action Plan, which has engaged more than 40,000 youths since May to help articulate a vision for the Republic in 2025.

He said Singapore youths identified five shared values that they feel should define the country in the future: inclusiveness, fairness, care, sustainability and progress.

Going forward, he will also be speaking with youths for the upcoming Budget, he added.

"I encourage all young people to be pioneers of your age. Step forward to build our future Singapore together, one which you can be proud of, and one which future generations can continue to build on," he said.