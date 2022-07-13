7-year-old with rare genetic disorder illustrates and tells of her struggles in picture book

SINGAPORE - India Rose Eaton is only seven years old, but she has already endured five operations on her right leg to mend fractures that had developed spontaneously and were present at birth.

While her friends in school run, jump and dance, India, better known as Indy, can only watch from afar, as she suffers from a rare condition called congenital pseudarthrosis (CPT), which occurs in one out of 250,000 births.

This makes the tibia bone in her right leg prone to injury, and fractures are unable to heal by themselves, unlike in healthy bones.

Because of this, Indy has to wear a leg brace, known as an “ankle foot orthosis”, to support her right leg and protect it against injury.

Initially self-conscious about her condition and apprehensive about making new friends, Indy has come out of her shell with the help of a book on her struggles which she illustrated.

CPT prevents her from walking long distances. She can neither run, jump nor take part in high-impact activities that her peers enjoy.

“She stands and watches the other girls at their ballet classes through the glass panels, and I can tell that she longs to do ballet classes as well. She loves ballet,” said her mother, Mrs Andrea Eaton, 46, a project manager in software company Avaloq.

Indy was diagnosed with CPT when she was around one year old, when her parents noticed she was not walking. At the same age, she was also diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a genetic disorder often associated with CPT, where tumours form on nerves in the body. These present as brown spots on her skin.

Her afflictions made her feel isolated.

When she first enrolled in EtonHouse Pre-school in Mountbatten Road at age four, Indy was shy and constantly worried about people asking her about her leg brace.

The young child simply did not know how to respond to such questions.

Her worries grew as the time neared for her to go to primary school.

Her concerns did not go unnoticed at the pre-school.

In September 2021, her final year in the pre-school, Ms Josephyne Ho, 52, senior principal of EtonHouse Pre-School, proposed a picture book to help her explain her condition to her new friends.

Ms Ho would write the story, while Indy, who loves to draw, would illustrate it.

In November 2021, the children’s book, titled Indy’s Diary, was released as an e-book. A month later, 100 physical copies of Indy’s Diary were printed, with support from EtonHouse Community Fund, a charity affiliated with the pre-school.