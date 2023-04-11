7 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision on TPE

Two van drivers and five passengers were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ONEMOTORING
and
SINGAPORE – Seven people were taken to hospital on Monday evening after a four-vehicle collision on the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident at around 7.45pm involved two vans and two lorries, and happened on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway after the Punggol Road exit.

Police said two van drivers, aged 23 and 44, as well as five passengers aged between 21 and 28, were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

An image of the accident seen from the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website at 8.15pm on Monday showed the affected vehicles parked alongside a road divider. A huge traffic jam had formed behind the accident site.

