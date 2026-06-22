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The Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association said the food centre’s exhaust fans had started to break down around June 17 and 18.

SINGAPORE – Seven stalls at Chinatown Complex Food Centre have been affected since the exhaust fans at the popular food centre broke down last week.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association said the issue began around June 17 and 18.

It added that contractors from Jalan Besar Town Council are assessing the matter and coordinating the necessary repair works.

In response to queries, the town council confirmed on June 23 that seven stalls were impacted.

The faulty exhaust ventilation system served the red-zone section of the food centre, which is located on the second floor, it said.

It has carried out the necessary checks and is expediting the rectification works to restore the system as soon as possible, it added.

While the works are under way, the town council is also exploring interim measures to improve ventilation and minimise smoke accumulation.

“We understand the concerns of affected stallholders and customers, and would like to assure them that the town council is monitoring the situation closely and thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” it said.

When ST visited the food centre on June 22, all the stalls were closed and workers were cleaning the premises.

One of the cleaners and a hawker said the food centre is closed for cleaning for two days and will reopen on June 24.

Grace Lo, 50, a hawker whose stall shares a wall with an affected one, told ST that since the malfunction, she could feel the heat trapped in the adjoining unit even in her own stall.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, a braised food stall owner was told that the repair works could take up to two months due to the lack of spare parts.

He had reported the issue out of concern that the fumes would affect the hawkers’ health or increase the risk of a fire.

Another hawker, who is 68 years old and has an eye condition, told Zaobao that he could not stand to wait two months and was instead considering closing his stall for two weeks to escape the fumes.

Hawkers were mainly worried about increased heat and discomfort, the association said. PHOTO: SHINMIN DAILY NEWS

Hawkers were mainly worried about increased heat and discomfort, the association said, adding that the issue would have a greater impact on those operating cooked food stalls that generate significant heat during cooking and rely more heavily on exhaust and ventilation systems during food preparation.

“We understand that some hawkers have been advised on temporary measures, including the use of additional fans to improve airflow and reduce heat discomfort,” said Cornelius Tan, chairman of the Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association.

Additional reporting by Calista Wong and Jemima Ryan

Correction note: An earlier version of the story said that at least 10 stalls were affected. The town council has clarified that seven stalls were affected.