7 rescued after e-bike sparks fire in their home

A family of seven had to be rescued after an electric bicycle exploded, causing a fire in their home on Saturday night.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the incident on the eighth storey of 34 Woodlands Drive 16 at about 9.35pm.

The SCDF said that the fire, which involved an e-bike, was extinguished using an internal hose reel.

One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the family was at home when the explosion occurred in the unit at Forestville executive condominium.

Among those rescued were a 60-year-old woman and three children aged between three and eight years old.

The cause of the explosion is unknown. The SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Last month, an e-bike left charging was identified as the likely cause of a fire that engulfed a terraced house in Little India. On Aug 14, also in Woodlands, an e-scooter caught fire after sparks flew when its plug was pulled out of the charging socket.

According to SCDF figures released in February, the number of e-scooter fires spiked to 40 last year, up from nine the year before.

Tee Zhuo