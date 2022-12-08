7 new ITE diploma courses to be introduced from April 2023

SINGAPORE - Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates looking to carve a career in sectors like agriculture and aquaculture will have access to seven new diploma programmes from 2023.

Three new technical diploma courses are being offered in hospitality and hotel management, beauty and wellness management, and civil and structural engineering.

ITE is also offering graduates four work-study diploma programmes. They are in agriculture and aquaculture technology, customer experience management, facilities management, and security operations.

A work-study diploma takes 12 to 36 months to complete, while a technical diploma takes two years. Both diplomas will commence in April 2023.

The diploma in hospitality and hotel management will be conducted in collaboration with the EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland. Students can pursue their studies here or in Switzerland.

The other two technical diplomas are being offered in collaboration with Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council (VTC), a professional education and training provider.

Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman announced the new programmes at ITE College Central during a ceremony on Thursday which saw 371 students graduate with various work-study diplomas.

The work-study diploma programme, which ITE started in 2018 with four courses and 100 trainees, has since expanded to 40 courses. It includes the four that will be rolled out in 2023.