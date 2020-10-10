7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Oct 10), including one community case.

The other patients comprise one locally transmitted case in a worker's dormitory and five imported patients, who were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Saturday's update brings Singapore's total cases to 57,866. More details will be released on Saturday night.

On Friday, 10 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, among whom nine were imported and one was a case in a dormitory.

The dormitory case had already been identified as a close contact of a previous case and was in quarantine when he tested positive.

All imported cases were also already serving stay-home notices at dedicated facilities when they tested positive.

The imported cases comprise one permanent resident, five work pass holders and three special pass holders.

They were returning from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Canada.

The two imported cases from Malaysia were crew members of a ship that arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on Sept 23, MOH said. They had remained on the ship until they were transferred to a quarantine facility.

The ministry added that the number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With seven cases discharged on Friday, 57,660 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remained in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 120 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 37 million people. More than 1.06 million people have died.